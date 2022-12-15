UK: Rules about liquids in planes to be relaxed from 2024

The UK government on Thursday (December 15) announced that limits on liquids in carry-on luggage at airports will be significantly relaxed from June 24. As per current rules, only containers of less than 100 ml are allowed in the aircraft cabin, provided they are placed in clear bags at security checks.

Larger containers have to be checked in the hold, and electronic devices such as laptops must also be removed from bags.

A new bill, to be presented to parliament on Thirsday seeks to increase the limit to two litres.

Electronic devices will also no longer have to be checked separately, the Department for Transport said in a statement.

Restrictions on liquids were introduced in the early 2000s to prevent use of liquid explosives on plane. These rules have become a bind for travellers , regularly holding up queues.

The relaxation comes as a result of new technology being deployed at major airports in the UK over the next two years, the department said.

The "cutting-edge" machines will give security staff more detailed three-dimensional images of what people are carrying in their bags.

Similar CT X-ray technology uses "highly advanced threat-detection algorithms" and is being rolled out at other airports around the world, said Transport Secretary Mark Harper.

"By 2024, major airports across the UK will have the latest security tech installed, reducing queueing times, improving the passenger experience, and most importantly detecting potential threats," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.