UK Royal Mint launches gold bar featuring Lakshmi, Hindu Goddess of wealth

As festival of lights Diwali approaches, UK Royal Mint is getting ready for traditional gold purchase made by Indians all over the world on the day of Dhanteras. The mint has launched a gold bar with Hindu Goddess of wealth Lakshmi on it.

The gold bar weighs 20 g and is made up of 999.9 fine gold. It will be presented to customers in a specially designed henna patterned sleeve.

The Royal Mint website says that the gold bar is 'an auspicious gift which unites British minting excellence and time-honoured traditions

The gold bar has been designed by Emma Noble and has a thickness of 2.1 mm. Each gold bar will come with a unique serial number.

The gold bar will be available for purchase on the official Royal Mint website. Each bar has been priced at 1080 Pounds.

Gold is often bought as an investment and gold bars are not only purchased for the intrinsic value of the metal in it but designs and themes also add a value of collectibility. This may further increase the price.

The gold bar with Goddess of wealth and prosperity Lakshmi on it is likely to be a hit among Indians and British Indians in the UK.