UK: Royal Mail unveils final stamps featuring Queen Elizabeth II’s silhouette

The Royal Mail issued the final set of stamps featuring the late British Queen Elizabeth II's silhouette. They were released on Tuesday (February 28) to commemorate 100 years of the Flying Scotsman steam locomotive. This comes as the future commemorative stamps will soon appear with a silhouette of King Charles III, whose coronation is on May 6, marking the end of an era.

The recently released set of 12 stamps is called the 'Centenary of the Flying Scotsman', in which the famous train is shown crossing various locations across the UK including North Yorkshire and Victoria Station in London. The steam locomotive was built in 1923 and ran between London and Edinburgh.

Such special sets of stamps are planned years before their release including this one. The Royal Mail stuck to the publication plans made before the late monarch’s death, last September, reported BBC. This will be the last set of stamps to show the Queen's silhouette, said the Royal Mail.

All aboard 🚂

Today we unveil our special stamps & collectibles to celebrate Flying Scotsman at 100 👉 https://t.co/s4FCpqmZQH



The stamp release will be the last to feature the silhouette of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II#FlyingScotsman100 pic.twitter.com/8DJ6VTFyjY — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) February 28, 2023 ×

As per media reports, the Centenary of the Flying Scotsman set will also include four small stamps which will feature images of the steam locomotive as well as the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) poster artwork from the 1920s and 1930s which was also when it first began running in Britain. According to Royal Mail spokesman David Gold, the stamps evoke “the golden age of steam travel” and called the Flying Scotsman a “national treasure of engineering”.

He added, “We are honoured to mark this landmark milestone with a set of special stamps.” The stamp illustrator, David Gentleman designed the stamps which were adapted from Mary Gillick’s 1952 effigy of the late monarch.

It has been appearing on stamps since 1968, which at the time celebrated British bridges.

The new King Charles stamps will be released in the upcoming months and were revealed by the Royal Mail, earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE