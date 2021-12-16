UK reports more than 78,000 Covid cases, highest daily since pandemic began

The UK has reported 78,610 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily since the pandemic began.

The previous highest daily spike was on January 8 this year, when 68,053 cases were recorded.

Wednesday's figure is also higher than last week, when 51,342 coronavirus cases were reported on December 8.

More than 11 million people have now tested positive for the disease in the UK, which has a total population of around 67 million, reports Reuters.

Of these 146,791 patients have died, 9,617,941 have been discharged and the active cases stand at 1,245,554.

Warning of a “tidal wave” of infections, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed strict restrictions on the backdrop of rapidly spreading Omicron variant, which was first detected on November 27 in the UK .

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, the British prime minister said the doubling rate of omicron in some regions is now down to less than two days.

“I’m afraid we’re also seeing the inevitable increase in hospitalizations up by 10 per cent nationally week on week and up by almost a third in London,” he added.

“But we are also seeing signs of hope,” said Johnson, referring to people’s response to an emergency omicron appeal launched on Sunday.

“I want to say that each and every one of you who rolls up your sleeve to get jabbed is helping this national effort, and I want to thank everyone who has come forward,” he added.

