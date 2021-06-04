UK removes Portugal from 'green list', mandates quarantine

Portugal will soon be removed from England's so-called 'green list' that allowed quarantine-free travel between the two countries, th UK government announced on Thursday. The move has been slammed by Lisbon and Britain's tourism sector

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland announced the same rule would also apply to their travellers.

Portugal was the only European nation placed on the green list and UK's latest move is likely to prove disruptive to thousands of British holidaymakers.

The Portuguese foreign ministry reacted angrily, tweeting: "We take note of the British decision to remove Portugal from the travel 'green list', the logic of which we cannot understand".

A popular summer destination for Britons, from Tuesday at 4 am (0300 GMT) Portugal will be on the amber list, which requires travellers to quarantine at home for 10 days on their return and take several Covid-19 tests.

It joins other European Union countries on the list, with no nations added to the green section.

British government advises against travel to amber-listed countries.

Meanwhile, seven countries -- Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Trinidad & Tobago -- will move from England's amber list to its red list from Tuesday, requiring 10 days costly quarantine in a hotel on return. Only travellers who have British or Irish citizenship or residency rights can enter from these countries.

