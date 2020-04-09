UK records 881 deaths in one day as minister says 'not yet reached the peak of the virus'

United Kingdom on Thursday reported 881 deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours after reporting 938 deaths on Wednesday.

The number of infected cases due to the virus in the UK has now gone up to 61,516 even as British PM Boris Johnson continues to be in ICU at a London hospital after being hit be coronavirus on March 27.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the UK has now reached 7,978 which is the highest in the Europe after Italy, Spain and France.

As the virus continued to spread, foreign secretary Dominic Raab warned that Britain hadn't "yet reached the peak of the virus".

Raab asserted that the lockdown would continue, adding,"we're not done yet, we must keep going".

A Downing Street spokesperson said the focus was on "the steps that we already have in place are properly enforced" even as Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland said that lockdown was likely to continue "for some weeks to come" while adding that there was "no prospect" of the measures being lifted in the coming days.