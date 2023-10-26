UK: Police investigating 'Hitler moustache' drawn on posters of abducted children a 'hate crime'

Police in the UK are treating an act of drawing 'Hitler moustache' on the posters of two abducted Israeli children as a hate crime. The children are said to be abducted by Hamas in Israel.

The poster of the two siblings was put up in Camden, northwest London. It shows Emma and Yuli Cunio, both three years old.

It has been reported in British media that the children were kidnapped when Hamas fighters crossed the border into Israel and launched an attack, also kidnapping more than 200 people.

It was observed that Hitler's moustaches were drawn over the children's faces. Another poster, showing a 58-year-old missing lady was defaced.

The posters appeal to passersby to share images of those missing in the hope that this would secure their release.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already warned that anyone glorifying Hamas terrorists will be dealt with the full force of the law.

“This is what the Jewish community is facing. Not in 1936. In 2023. Here. In London,” wrote journalist Dan Hodges as he posted a photo on social media of the Cunio children’s poster, branding the defacements “evil”.

The Independent has reported that London Metropolitan Police are witnessing a "massive increase" in hate crimes against Jewish members of the society ever since the current war between Israel and Hamas began.

The force has reportedly recorded 105 antisemitic incidents in just two weeks of October. The figure is up from just 14 in the same period last year.

The incidents include intimidation outside synagogues and loudly playing German military music. Jewish people have also been confronted by protesters.

“Police have been made aware of a number of photos that have been posted on social media today of posters which have been defaced in the Finchley Road area," said a police spokesman as quoted by The Independent.

“We fully understand the distress this will cause to local communities. Police are investigating the incident and are treating it as a hate crime.