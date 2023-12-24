UK: Police arrest two men on suspicion of theft, criminal damage of Banksy artwork in Peckham

A second man was arrested, on Sunday (Dec 24) on the suspicion of theft and criminal damage after a road sign featuring work by street artist Banksy was removed in south-east London on Friday, said the police. The recent arrest comes a day after another man was arrested in the case.

What happened?

A traffic stop sign covered with three aircraft resembling military drones was revealed at the intersection of Southampton Way and Commercial Way in Peckham, which is southeast of London, United Kingdom, on Friday (Dec 22) afternoon.

However, around an hour after Banksy confirmed it was his with a post on social media, two men were seen ripping down the sign. Subsequently, the men were seen running down the street with the sign in hand, according to British media reports.

The London police said a man in his 40s was arrested on Sunday and remains in police custody. This was a day after they said they had arrested a man in his 20s also on suspicion of theft and criminal damage.

The man in his 20s had later been bailed pending further inquiries and will return to London police station in March.

British media reports citing witnesses said that the sign was taken by a man using bolt cutters prompting the Metropolitan Police to launch an investigation. “We are aware of footage being shared which shows the sign being removed,” said the Met police after the incident.

The police are now looking for the sign and have asked anyone with information about its whereabouts to contact Scotland Yard.

‘For the people’

Southwark council has since replaced the stolen sign to avoid endangering motorists. Deputy leader of Southwark Council, Jasmine Ali, said she had “every confidence” police would be able to retrieve the Banksy sign.

“We are not just talking about a street sign here, it is a work of art which was put there for the community,” said Ali. “It is street art and it is for the people.”

“Of course Banksy picked Peckham, it’s already on the map when it comes to art and is a hotbed for creativity,” she added.

Banksy’s followers on Instagram have widely interpreted his latest work as calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group continues to rage on.

John Brandler, whose Essex gallery sells Banksy’s works, said that the missing artwork could be worth more than $633,775 (£500,000), reported the Guardian.

“It could easily be higher,” said Brandler. “The media attention has made it more valuable.”