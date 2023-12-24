German police increase security at Cologne Cathedral for Christmas celebrations amid attack threat

German police officials on Saturday (Dec 23) said that they increased security at Cologne Cathedral after there were indications of attacks planned for New Year's Eve.

The move was also taken after the government issued warnings over the rising threat of Islamist violence.

The police officials released a statement saying that they would take the help of tracker dogs to keep a check on the cathedral after evening mass and then close it off.

On Christmas Eve, they would carry out a security check on all visitors and recommended they get to services early.

The police further said that they could not elaborate on the details as the probe was ongoing.

Earlier, security authorities in Austria, Germany and Spain had received indications that Islamist groups were planning to carry out attacks during the Christmas and New Year festivities, news agency Reuters reported citing German newspaper Bild.

Rising threat of Islamist violence

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, in recent weeks, also warned of the growing threat of Islamist violence in Germany and elsewhere in Europe as the Israel-Hamas war increases the risk of radicalisation.

Austrian police released a statement saying that they were heightening security in churches and Christmas markets given a heightened state of alert.

"Given that terrorist actors throughout Europe are calling for attacks on Christian events, especially around Dec. 24, the security authorities have taken the corresponding protection measures in public spaces," the police said.

Earlier this month, the Spanish Interior Ministry announced the reinforcement of security measures from Dec 18 for the Christmas holidays, with the anti-terrorism alert at level 4 or "high risk".