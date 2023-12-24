Iran's foreign minister denies helping Houthis plan attacks on Israel-linked ships

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Saturday (December 23) denied US accusations that it was involved in planning attacks by Yemen's Tehran-aligned Houthi movement on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The White House had said Tehran was "deeply involved" in planning the operations and its intelligence was critical to enable the Houthis to target ships.

Iran supports the Houthis but officially denies arming the group, which has seized Yemen's capital Sanaa after ousting the government and now controls large swaths of the country.