UK: Police arrest 15 people after violence outside hotel for asylum seekers

At least 15 people have been arrested, including a 13-year-old, after violence broke out outside a hotel in the United Kingdom housing asylum seekers late Friday (February 10), said the local police on Saturday. The initially peaceful protest and counter-protest took place in Knowsley near Liverpool in northwest England which eventually descended into chaos, causing injuries, a police van set on fire, while offenders also threw lit fireworks at police officers, as per media reports citing officials.

The incident took place outside the Suites hotel, where 15 people between the ages of 13 and 54 were arrested including 13 men and two women. “A number of individuals who turned up at the Suites Hotel last night were intent on using a planned protest to carry out violent and despicable behaviour,” said Serena Kennedy, the chief constable of Merseyside police, as per the Guardian.

She added, “They turned up armed with hammers and fireworks to cause as much trouble as they could and their actions could have resulted in members of the public and police officers being seriously injured, or worse.” The hotel in question has been providing refuge to asylum seekers since January last year under a British government contract, said the Knowsley Council.

Meanwhile, the chief constable also said that there were multiple injuries including one of the police officers and “it is only through luck that no one was more seriously injured or worse.” She added, “All of those arrested will now be questioned and we will continue to gather all evidence as part of this investigation and our officers are continuing to examine CCTV footage in a bid to identify anyone else involved,” reported the Guardian.

Additionally, Kennedy also said that ahead of the violence on Friday, rumours and misinformation about a man who allegedly made inappropriate advances toward a teenage girl were circulating on social media. “We know that those involved in the violent activity last night used this as an excuse to commit violence and intimidate members of the public”, said the chief constable, adding that an investigation into the incident about the teenage girl is underway.

“Social media speculation, misinformation and rumour can actually damage the outcome of investigations and cause unnecessary fear and consequent behaviour, so I would continue to ask people to be mindful of the damage that such actions can cause,” said Kennedy. The local police have also said that they would enforce a dispersal order for the next two days around the Suites Hotel while extra officers will be placed to carry out high-visibility policing in a bid to prevent further incidents, reported Reuters.

