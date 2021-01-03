UK PM warns country of tougher COVID restriction in coming days

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned the country of tougher coronavirus restrictions in coming days owing to surge in coronavirus cases. He was speaking with BBC. Britain recorded 57,725 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. On top of that, a new virus strain is tearing through the country.

"It may be that we need to do things in the next few weeks that will be tougher in many parts of the country," Johnson told the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show.

"I'm fully, fully reconciled to that."

UK's health officials are concerned about the possibility that surging numbers could overwhelm hospitals.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer urged the prime minister to immediately impose national lockdown measures.

"It's no good the prime minister hinting that further restrictions are coming into place in a week or two or three," he told British media, adding the virus was "clearly out of control".

"So I say bring in those restrictions now, national restrictions within the next 24 hours."

Much of Britain is already under strict regional rules to prevent the spread, although primary schools are set to reopen in most of the country when the Christmas holiday ends on Monday.

However, around one million four to 11-year-olds will learn remotely after the government announced primary schools in London, where case rates are particularly high, would remain closed.

Johnson told parents elsewhere that they should "absolutely" send their young children to school when term begins.

"I understand people's frustrations, I understand people's anxieties but there is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe and that education is a priority.

"We've really fought very hard throughout this pandemic across the country to keep schools open," he added.

But Jerry Glazier, national executive member of the National Education Union, told AFP on Sunday that "schools are now playing a significant part in the spreading of the infection" and called for them all to be closed for at least two weeks.

"Schools are unsafe for the kids and unsafe for the education workers," he added. "Many teachers are very anxious about going back into the workplace."

Johnson said that public health experts had highlighted the long term health and social costs of children being kept out of school.

(With AFP inputs)