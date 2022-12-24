UK PM Sunak surprises public sector workers with call to say thanks

British PM Rishi Sunak, in a change in the usual tradition of Christmas message, called public sector workers around the world and thanked them for their service.

Thanking them for their dedication and sacrifice, Sunak paid tribute to the various staff based across the globe, including the crew on a Royal Navy ship sailing in Antarctica and diplomats based in Somalia and Ukraine.

The prime minister's office on Saturday (December 24) released a video in which Sunak was seen calling childcare providers, diplomats as well as military personnel who were working over the festive period.

In one phone call Sunak spoke with Chris Mitchell, who runs Smart Play, a government-funded Holiday Activities and Food programme in Barnet, to discuss the support he and his team offer to vulnerable children throughout the school holidays.

"Just calling to say thank you for all the work you do at smart play. What you do is fantastic. It makes a big difference to people who need that extra bit of help. You know, we're delighted to fund work like yours and in particular at this time of year is that it makes a big difference. I just want to call and say thank you to you for that," Sunak said.

"it means so much to me to get that feedback, it really does. And I hope you have a lovely Christmas, your family too and everyone else. And thank you again. It's just such a shock," responded Mitchell.

His calls come as strikes by unions representing workers in sectors including rail, health and border staff continue to cause disruption across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.