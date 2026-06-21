/'UK PM Starmer will resign', says Trump as he accuses him of 'failing badly' on two major policies

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will quit for his failures on immigration and energy policy. He said Starmer had "failed badly" on the two issues and once again reiterated call for increased North Sea oil production.

Taking to Truth Social Trump wrote, “He [Starmer] failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!."

The claim by Trump comes at a time the British media is abuzz with claims that Starmer is likely to announce his resignation as early as Monday, 22 June 2026, and set out a clear timetable for an orderly exit.

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This is not the firs time that Trump has publicly criticised Starmer, but he has been critical of the UK government for not providing "adequate" support to US in its war against Iran and efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping corridor.

Speculations about Starmer’s future has grown amid rift within the Labour party and the by-election result on June 18 in which Andy Burnham, the former Mayor of Greater Manchester, won the Makerfield by-election by a decisive 54.8 per cent of the vote, more than 9,200 over the Reform UK candidate.

The performance has projected Burnham as the man who can replace Starmer. According to reports, more than 100 Labour MPs, including some senior cabinet ministers have urged the Prime Minister to step down from his position.

Starmer had earlier vowed to fight any leadership challenge but a shift in mood within the party along with poor polling and internal dissent, he has fueled speculations that a resignation is imminent.