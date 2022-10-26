UK PM Rishi Sunak speaks to Ukraine’s Zelensky and US prez Biden

Soon after assuming the charge, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talked to US US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the phone separately.

According to AFP, Sunak's office said that the leaders of the US and UK discussed the extent of their partnership “both bilaterally and in regions such as the Indo-Pacific."

Both the leaders have also discussed the more contentious issue of Northern Ireland, the office said.

Before talking with Biden, Sunak first dialled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressing UK's solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

"A privilege to speak to the President of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky this evening. Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK's continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with Ukraine," Sunak tweeted.

Zelensky, on the hand, tweeted that it was an “excellent conversation”, with the two agreeing to “write a new chapter” in relations between the two countries.

On Tuesday briefing reporters outside Number 10, Sunak referred to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying: “Putin’s war in Ukraine has destabilised energy markets and supply chains the world over.”

Downing Street said both the leaders spoke “to underline the United Kingdom’s steadfast support for Ukraine”.

“The prime minister said the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelensky could count on his government to stand in continued solidarity.

“Both leaders agreed on the need to continue to place pressure on Putin’s barbaric regime through continued economic sanctions.”

Sunak is the third UK prime minister this year and replaces Liz Truss, who served as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister for just 45 days.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: