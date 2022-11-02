UK PM Rishi Sunak is looking to close the Confucius Institutes, says security minister

Speaking in the House of Commons, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat confirmed that UK's new PM Rishi Sunak will be closely looking at Confucius Institutes in the UK for security concerns.

Tugendhat said, "Confucius Institutes pose a threat to civil liberties in many universities in the United Kingdom and he will be looking into closing them."

Being alleged to be used as a way of controlling the behaviour of Chinese students on the behalf of the country, the Conficuous Institutes say that they're set to promote the understanding of contemporary China among people.

The announcement follows the widespread concerns about some extra-judicial Chinese government operations happening in the country.

Rishi Sunak in July tweeted that he will close all 30 Confucius Institutes in the UK if he becomes the prime minister.

In the last week of October, concerns over Loon Fung's takeaway in Glasow was alleged to be the base for secretive police, working for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), The National reported.

Referring to these concerns, the Scottish First minister Nicola Sturgeon acknowledged the concerns and said that she has already discussed the matter with Glasgow's Chief Constable of Police. She said, "I agree that these reports are deeply concerning and I want to be very clear that we take them extremely seriously." She added that any foreign country operating in Scotland must abide by Scottish laws.

The new UK PM Rishi Sunka during his election campaign pledged to all 30 Confucius Institutes in the UK. The prime minister was earlier defeated by Liz Truss in the elections but was later designated as the PM after Truss resigned amid an economic crisis in the country. If done so, will this be a turning point in UK-China relations?

