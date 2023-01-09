UK PM Rishi Sunak, 15 other minister at risk of losing 2024 general elections: Report

New polling data has revealed that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and 15 other ministers of his cabinet are most likely to lose in the 2024 general elections, and predicted a “total wipeout” for the Conservative party.

According to this analysis done by Focaldata polling for Best for Britain, which was shared with the Independent newspaper, senior Tory leaders like the prime minister, deputy PM Dominic Raab, health secretary Steve Barclay are all at risk of defeat in 2024.

It has been predicted that only five cabinet ministers – Jeremy Hunt, Suella Braverman, Michael Gove, Nadhim Zawawi and Kemi Badenoch – are likely to retain their seats after the 2024 election.

The polling data states that 10 seats, considered to be the “bellweather”, where the people have constantly voted with the winning party in recent decades, will shift towards the Labour party.

The analysis states that all Tory MPs in the current cabinet would lose their seats to Labour, except fort Rabb, who has been predicted to the Liberal Democrats in Esher and Walton.

“Sunak’s cabinet deserve nothing short of a wipeout,” Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain, a group campaigning for internationalist values and for closer ties with the EU, told Independent newspaper.

“But wavering voters could throw them a lifeline, and so Keir Starmer (leader of Labour party) must take nothing for granted and avoid alienating Labour support by drawing unnecessary red lines on Brexit.”

But the pollsters still expect the 2024 elections to be a close fight, with those considered fence-sitters might still give Tories a chance of making a comeback.

Smith believes that Labour party’s mammoth lead over the Tories could be more volatile than previously thought.

Their report found that there is a high proportion of fence-sitters—those who have answered “don’t know” in surveys—lean heavily towards Conservative party.

