UK PM ‘concerned’ over reports on some MPs engaging in ‘sex and heavy drinking’ during overseas trip

The UK Prime Minister’s office has expressed concerns over recent reports that the MPs met sex workers in their hotel rooms and engaged in raucous drinking during their overseas trip.

A report by Times on Wednesday claimed that some MPs have been engaging in “sex and heavy drinking” on foreign visits undertaken by the all-party parliamentary groups (APPG).

APPG consists of cross-party bodies of MPs and peers focusing on single issues.

Earlier this month, an investigation by Politico claimed that one former Conservative MP asked where the nearest brothel was when he visited a country in south-east Asia, and that a former minister stayed on after official trips to pursue his “interest in women”.

Responding to the reports, the prime minister’s deputy official spokesperson said, “We have seen some of the reports and some of the behaviour reported is clearly very concerning,” he said, according to Guardian.

UK: Government launches advert on saving energy

“The prime minister believes MPs should be working hard for the public and the vast majority are focused on trying to solve our shared challenges, whether that be supporting the most vulnerable or working to make our schools better and streets safer,” he added.

The spokesperson further said that the standards committee is conducting an ongoing inquiry into APPGs.

“The process around them is a matter for the house rather than the government.”

In one instance, according to the Times, an MP was rebuked for repeatedly propositioning young female interns during another visit to an important ally of the UK.

Some MPs claim that such activities may allow hostile states to blackmail them.

(With inputs from agencies)