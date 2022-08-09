UK PM Boris Johnson slammed for honeymoon trip amidst looming economic crisis

Amidst the people of UK suffering from the impact of cost-of-living crisis and looming recession fears, acting prime minister Boris Johnson seems to have gone for a short holiday trip with wife Carrie.

While the officials from No.10 Downing Street declined to reveal where he went, The Times newspaper reported, citing sources, that Johnson is holidaying for a belated honeymoon with Carrie this week in Slovenia.

He is reported to be staying at five-star eco-hotel Vila Planinka, where electronic devices are not allowed and Wi-Fi is available only upon request. Room prices range from £242 to £541 per night for a corner deluxe apartment with a terrace to enjoy “views of idyllic nature”.

Speaking outside his hotel on Sunday, Johnson said, “We’ve climbed every available mountain, we’ve jumped in the lakes, we’ve been on bicycles. We’ve seen incredible things, huge caves and salamanders!"

According to The Times, the villa's owners described Johnson as "one of the most pleasant guests we have had".

However, the British media has been criticising Johnson’s timing of the trip considering that he would be free post September 6 when he would hand over the baton to either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak as the Conservative leader.

The opposition also blasted the outgoing PM for taking a break early despite calls for an emergency budget or even to recall Parliament.

UK is in the midst of an economic crisis after the Bank of England forecasted inflation would hit 13 per cent this year, while the economy will shrink for five quarters and could dive by 2.1 per cent—the worst economic performance since the 1990s.

Johnson was appointed as the caretaker prime minister until a new Tory leader was elected in September after resigning following numerous scandals.

Meanwhile, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are currently battling it out for the post of Conservative leader to take the reins.

Ballot papers were due to go out last week, but the party delayed the process after government cyber experts raised concerns over the potential hacking of online votes.



(With inputs from agencies)

