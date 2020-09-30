UK PM Boris Johnson reprimanded for 'contempt' of parliament

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday was scolded by the speaker of parliament for showing contempt towards lawmakers. The PM was reprimanded for hurrying through COVID-19 restrictions without taking into account all the factors.

The chief officer of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle told Johnson that he had made rules in a “totally unsatisfactory” way, marking a rare intervention by the speaker.

The PM is set to hold a news conference with the government’s chief scientists today, as the country grapples with a second-wave of COVID-19 infections. Citizens have displayed anger at the idea of reintroducing restrictions.

"The way in which the government has exercised its powers to make secondary legislation during this crisis has been totally unsatisfactory," Hoyle told parliament.

Hoyle is the highest authority in the House of Commons and moderates debates as the speaker. She said that the government should no longer “treat it with the contempt that it has shown”.

Britain has the worst death toll in all of Europe, and recorded 7,143 new infections on Tuesday, the single highest number of infections so far.

In total, 42,072 people have died in the UK, which the world’s fifth-highest death tally. The UK is looking at new restrictions in the face of rising cases.

Johnson had to apologise after the growing anger due to the local lockdown rules, which have caused confusion across the country, and destroyed businesses in the process.

Lawmakers belonging to the Conservative party have threatened to rebel against the government in light of the situation.

"We will do everything we can to save every job," Johnson said. In the second quarter of 2020, the UK’s economy shrank by a record 19.8 per cent.