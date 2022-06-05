UK PM Boris Johnson could face leadership challenge this week: Report

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced massive backlash for the Partygate scandal that shocked the nation. The Johnson government was accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties during coronavirus (COVID-19) when such gatherings were not allowed across the nation. A probe into lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street revealed that Johnson participated in the gatherings.

In the aftermath, the Sunday Times newspaper reported that Johnson's ruling Conservative Party expect a challenge to his leadership this week and has pencilled in a vote for Wednesday.

Amid rising criticism, some Conservative lawmakers have said that they have submitted letters to officially call for a vote of confidence in their leader, the report mentioned.

To formally request a confidence vote to the chairman of the party's 1922 Committee for one to be triggered, at least 54 Conservative members of parliament are required.

It has been understood that the letters are confidential so only the chairman of the committee knows how many have been submitted. Tory lawmakers have expressed doubts about Johnson's continued leadership and dozens of his MPs have now publicly criticised him.

25 lawmakers have gone public with their letters so far. The Times report stated that more than the rebel lawmakers believed that around 54 are on the verge of writing a letter of no-confidence.

The newspaper reported, "Officers of the 1922 executive have already pencilled in Wednesday as the day for the leadership vote."

Amid criticism, Johnson's ratings in the country plunged. Recent reports by the UK media outlets showed that his ratings have dropped significantly.

As per the ConservativeHome survey, Johnson is at the bottom of the "Cabinet League Table" of party members. Reports have mentioned that his net satisfaction rating this month is at minus 15 points.

