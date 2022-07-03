UK planing second flight to deport asylum seeker to Rwanda: Report

The United Kingdom is planning to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda on a second flight, a report by The Guardian said citing sources. In June, the first flight was cancelled when the plan to fly asylum-seekers to Rwanda was blocked dramatically with a last-minute intervention by European judges. The plane was grounded minutes before it was due to depart.

The UK-based media outlet further reported that the second flight could take off before the courts have ruled on whether the scheme is lawful. This comes after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) blocked the government's move to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Despite the fact that the full high court hearing to discuss and analyse the government's Rwanda plans does not begin until 19 July, the media outlet has learned that a second flight could take off in a matter of weeks.

London and Rwanda agreed in April that tens of thousands of asylum seekers who arrived illegally in Britain will be sent to the East African country to have their claims processed. Rwanda said it also remained fully committed to the plan.

On June 22, Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said that the country will remain under the jurisdiction of the ECHR. Raab told Sky News that "we are staying in the ECHR." However, he added that it was "legitimate to push back" against ECHR rulings. And also noted that the UK parliament should have the last word on the law of the land.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.