UK Partygate: New pictures emerge showing British PM drinking in Downing Street during lockdown

After images emerged showing Boris Johnson raising a glass at a party held in Downing Street during lockdown, he is under increasing pressure to explain whether he misled Parliament.

ITV News has released four photographs of Prime Minister David Cameron holding a glass and appearing to toast a group of individuals.

Five wine bottles, many of which appear to be empty, are strewn around the table, along with glasses, a bottle of spirit, food, an Indian restaurant Dishoom take-out box, and hand sanitizer.

Johnson's red box of official government papers is photographed balancing on a chair next to the PM as he addresses the group, in one shot with his arms wide and face expressive, and in another image with a drink in the air.

The photos were allegedly shot on November 13, 2020, at a farewell party for former Director of Communications Lee Cain, when Covid-19 regulations prohibited members from different households from mixing indoors.

The Prime Minister had ordered a second stringent lockdown in England two weeks prior owing to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

At least seven other people are shown with Mr Johnson in one shot, many of whom are also holding a glass. Others were said to be out of view.

The facts raise new questions about why Mr Johnson was not punished by the Metropolitan Police for attending the gathering, despite the fact that other guests are suspected of receiving a Fixed Penalty Notice.

