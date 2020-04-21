UK Parliament resumes work as UN says global hunger could double due to virus

Calling the COVID-19 crisis potentially catastrophic for millions across the world, the United Nations World Food Programm has said global hunger could double due to the virus. The number of acutely hungry people could nearly double due to the crisis. Going up from 135 million to 265 million.

Meanwhile, Australia is set to resume non-urgent surgeries beginning next week. The surgeries were put on hold as the government wanted to help the health system prepare for the COVID-19 crisis. But now that extra medical supplies have been obtained and a dip in the number of new cases, some elective procedures will now resume.

The UK parliament is set to resume work by holding virtual sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Screens have been installed around the wooden panelled chamber of the House of Commons. The speaker plans to preside over an almost-empty chamber with space made for a maximum of 50 members. The United Kingdom has decided to extend its lockdown by another three weeks.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has banned people from returning to their hometown to celebrate the Islamic holiday of Eid. The move comes amid fears that the country could see a spike in cases after the holy month of Ramadan if strict measures weren't taken. Last year, about 33 million Indonesians left their cities to visit relatives during the holiday.

The New York state nurses association have sued the state and two hospitals in order to force them to provide safety equipment. The New York department of health, Montefiore medical center and the parent company of the Westchester medical center have been sued by the nurses.

Baseball returned to South Korea on Tuesday with closed-door practice games. This follows an announcement by the Korea baseball organization that it will start its postponed regular season on May 5 without public access and then gradually open the games to fans once the COVID-19 threat is significantly reduced.

Drone trial runs are being carried out in Ghana to speed up the delivery of samples for COVID 19 testing. Virus test samples from outlying areas are being delivered back to Ghana's capital. Drastically cutting down the time it takes for health workers to receive test results. Volunteers have been pitching in at a rhino orphanage in South Africa amid the lockdown. The orphanage has relied on volunteers to fly in from abroad but amid the pandemic, frantic pleas were made for South Africans to help out. Hundreds offered help and two were picked up.