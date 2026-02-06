/UK: Pakistani-origin former mayor ‘assists’ her son, 41, in erasing evidence of ‘rape with minor’

A Pakistan-origin former mayor in Britain allegedly helped her son, who was accused of raping a minor, hide the evidence of the crime. The ex-mayor, Naheed Ejaz, was arrested in Pakistan. She was the former mayor of Bracknell Forest in Berkshire. As per a hearing in a UK court, Ejaz talked in Urdu when police reached her home to arrest her son, in a move to "assist" her son in hiding a mobile phone which had the evidence of sexual assault with a 15-year-old girl by her 41-year-old son.

The Telegraph reported that she refused to let the police enter her house in September 2024 to save her son, Diwan Khan. The Winchester Crown Court heard that Ejaz stopped officers entering her home for “some minutes" and spoke to her son in Urdu to “assist" him.

Khan was accuse dof giving the teenage victim MDMA and vodka in June 2024 before raping her when she had “blacked out". When the girl woke in the morning in the back seat of her car, Khan showed her a video of him sexually assaulting her.

The report also claimed that Khan told the girl that she “belonged" to him before threatening to show the video to her mother. He also threatened the girl that he would “slit her throat" if she told anyone about the assault.

‘She assisted her son’

“When the police came to arrest Khan, she delayed opening the door and helped him hide his mobile phone. That mobile phone was likely to have material that would be evidence in Mr Khan’s case," said prosecutor Ed Wylde.

Khan later gave the phone to the police, but officers found no evidence related to the case. “We say that she was aware that this was not the phone the police were looking for, assisting Mr Khan in the concealment of the mobile phone," Wylde told the court.