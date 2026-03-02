/UK not backing Trump in Iran operation? PM Starmer responds to US request for using British bases

In what is seen as an attempt by United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer's effort to distance himself from Iranian attack jointly launched by Israel and the US, he said on Sunday (local time) that his country was “not involved.” He made the clarification in a video message and expressed his concern about the British nationals in Gulf countries, while also calling out Iran for its ‘dangerous’ retaliation and attacking the countries that did not attack Tehran. However, in what is seen a balance tactics by Starmer, he said that he will allow the US to use British bases for “ specific and limited defensive purpose.” Batting for “negotiated settlement”, Starmer said that absence of Supreme Leader Khamenei did not stop Iran from launching these strike and Tehran's approach is becoming even more “reckless.”

Sharing a video message on X, Starmer said, "Yesterday, I spoke to you about the situation in the Gulf and explained that the United Kingdom was not involved in the strikes on Iran. Over the last two days, Iran has launched sustained attacks across the region at countries that did not attack them. They've hit airports and hotels where British citizens are staying," he said. Describing the situation as "clearly a dangerous" one, Starmer noted that there are "at least 200,000 British citizens in the region, residents, families on holiday and those in transit." He urged them to "please register their presence and follow Foreign Office travel advice," adding, "I know this is a deeply worrying time and we will continue to do all we can to support you." Starmer said British armed forces stationed in the region were also at risk.