/UK man charged with preparing terrorism acts, including alleged plot against Nigel Farage

A 28-year-old man already charged with the murder of former UK lawmaker Ann Widdecombe has now been charged with preparing acts of terrorism, including actions allegedly targeting hard-right leader Nigel Farage, British police said on Friday (Oct 02). The man identified as Joshua Kerry faces one count of preparing acts of terrorism over alleged activities between May 31, 2024, and July 8, 2026, police said.

The fresh charge has prompted renewed questions about the security of politicians. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood offered her “deepest sympathy” to Farage and his family following the announcement. “Let no one make any mistake: an attack on anyone in politics is an attack on us all,” Mahmood wrote on X. “This case raises serious questions about the security of those in public life,” she added.

Police cite complex investigation

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Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans said police had been conducting an intensive investigation involving detectives, analysts and forensic experts. The work had involved “multiple lines of enquiry”, Evans said, resulting in what she described as a “very serious charge”.

Kerry is due to appear at a London magistrates’ court on October 7, according to the police statement.

He was first arrested on July 11, two days after Widdecombe was killed.

Kerry charged with murder of former MP

Kerry was charged in July with the murder of Widdecombe, 78, a veteran Conservative MP who later joined Reform UK and served as a spokesperson for the party. Widdecombe was found dead at her home.

Prosecutor Kashif Malik told a court that Kerry had allegedly struck her on the head 21 times with a hammer. Malik said Widdecombe had been eating lunch when the suspect entered her home and attacked her. He had allegedly driven from Rotherham in northern England, around 300 miles (500 kilometres) away.

Her gardener found her body face down on the kitchen floor. A provisional cause of death was given as a “blunt force injury to the head”, Malik told the court.