UK makes Covid negative test mandatory for arrivals from China

The United Kingdom has now made it mandatory for Chinese travellers to produce a negative Covid test before entering the country. In response to worries that Beijing is suppressing information on the virus, Rishi Sunak took the dramatic action of reintroducing these travel restrictions.

He intervened just one day after health chiefs voted against checks, following high-level consultations with ministries and No. 10 officials.

Pre-departure testing, in Sunak's opinion, are now required due to a lack of credibility in Chinese infection data and vaccination protection.

After the authorities quickly stopped their "zero-Covid" policy, Downing Street insiders argued that the "precautionary and temporary" move would strengthen surveillance of the illness ravaging China's 1.4 billion people.

According to experts, 100,000 people have died and at least 18 million Chinese people have been sick this month alone. But, just a small number of cases have been documented, despite the closure of testing facilities by health officials. There are rising concerns that China's growth may result in an aggressive new Covid-19 version.

Britain's action puts it in line with other nations that now require travellers from China to submit to Covid testing.

France made a late-night announcement that it would demand travellers to present negative tests that are no older than 48 hours along with their flight credentials and will conduct arbitrary testing upon arrival.

