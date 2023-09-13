UK: London's Heathrow Terminal evacuated after 'suspected package' spotted

Dozens of flights were delayed amid a security alert at London's Heathrow Airport, on Wednesday (September 13), after a 'suspected package' was spotted on the premises prompting scores of evacuations.

The Metropolitan Police later confirmed that the armed police officers were rushed to the scene and that the terminal was evacuated over the 'suspected package', as per local media reports.

"It was a suspicious bag, we attended, full stand down. No terror suspect," a Met Police spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

According to reports, the incident, which lasted for about 20 minutes, triggered disruptions for many passengers. The Met Police said that the operation was stood down very quickly by the officers.

"Police responded to a suspicious package earlier today. The situation has been resolved...The airport is operating normally now," a Heathrow spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

Transport of London (TfL) took to its official X handle and confirmed that the terminal's underground station was briefly shut during the probe.

⛔ Heathrow Terminal 4 station



This station is closed while we respond to a security alert. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses via any reasonable route.



➡ To re-plan journey: https://t.co/UoeJflrJdy — TfL Access (@TfLAccess) September 13, 2023 ×

"Heathrow Terminal 4 station. This station is closed while we respond to a security alert. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses via any reasonable route," TfL wrote on X.

According to reports by Daily Mail, several stranded passengers were seen waiting outside London's busiest airport.

One passenger on X (formerly Twitter) said: "I'm on a plane being held at the gate at Terminal 4 due to a 'security incident'."

While another wrote, "Heathrow Terminal 4 has been evacuated due to a terror suspect. Armed police are on the scene; if you have urgent business there, you cannot enter."

"All airport operations are now running as normal", a spokesman for the airport said, as per Daily Mail.

Heathrow Airport is Britain's busiest hub and is the largest of the city's six international airports.

(With input from agencies)

