UK: Labour MP Kate Osamor suspended over Gaza remarks in Holocaust message

British MP Kate Osamor has been suspended by the Labour Party after she released a statement on Holocaust Memorial Day, equating the genocide of Jews with the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip in the Israel-Hamas war,

Alan Campbell, the chief whip of the party announced Osamor's suspension while launching a probe into the matter.

In a social media post, Osamor, who previously served in Jeremy Corbyn's tenure as the shadow development secretary, said "Tomorrow is Holocaust Memorial Day, an international day to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, the millions of other people murdered under Nazi persecution of other groups and more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and now Gaza," she wrote.

After the post gained controversy and she was suspended by the party, Osamor released an apology "for any offence caused" by her statement.

"Holocaust Memorial Day is a day to remember the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust and the genocides that have occurred since. I apologise for any offence caused by my reference to the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Gaza as part of that period of remembrance," she posted. Holocaust Memorial Day is a day to remember the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust and the genocides that have occurred since.



I apologise for any offence caused by my reference to the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Gaza as part of that period of remembrance. — Kate Osamor Labour & Co-op MP for Edmonton (@KateOsamor) January 26, 2024 × While Osamor has already been pulled by the chief whip to discuss her comments, she is due to meet other party officials again, later this week.

Quizzed if she would be disciplined, Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary, replied in affirmative.

“There will be those conversations, and I can tell you that they have already been scheduled for the week ahead. Of course, whenever we have a situation like this, we take it extremely seriously," Reynolds told Sky News.

“What is happening in Gaza is clearly a humanitarian catastrophe that is recognised. But there are specific reasons why the Holocaust is considered as it is. It’s important on Holocaust Remembrance Day to remember that," he added.

What is Holocaust Remembrance Day?

The United Nations General Assembly has designated January 27, the day when the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp was liberated in 1945, as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The day intends to remember the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust as well as millions of other victims of Nazi persecution. It also reaffirms the commitment to counter antisemitism, racism, and other forms of intolerance that may lead to group-targeted violence.