UK: King Charles III to appear on coins with queen's new images on the reverse side 

It's the start of a new era. The official effigy of King Charles III will be used on coins after his succession to the throne, Britain's Royal Mint confirmed on Friday (Sept 30).

The Royal Mint, in a statement, said that the image of the king will appear on coins in circulation and commemorative pieces in the upcoming months.

This effigy was created by the British sculptor Martin Jennings and was given the king's personal approval. Jennings claimed that a photo of the king served as the model for his portrait.

The unique and special coins of £5 and 50 pence, honouring the life of Queen Elizabeth II, will be the first coins with the king's image on them. Two new brand images of the Queen will be on the reverse side of the commemorative coin.

The sculptor further added that these coins are the smallest pieces he has ever produced, but knowing that people will hold them for generations is overwhelming for him.

The effigy's outline is inscribed in Latin with the words "King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith," AFP reported. As per royal customs, Charles's portrait faces to the left, opposite to the direction of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Since Alfred the Great, the Royal Mint has been in charge of producing coins with the images of the royal family. Kevin Clancy, director of the Royal Mint, said that the late queen was on the coins more than any other monarch.

Kevin further stated that presently there are 27 billion coins in circulation in the UK carrying the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, which enables a gradual transition with minimum damage and cost.

