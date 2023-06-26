UK: Indian-origin doctor jailed for dark website on child sexual abuse

An Indian-origin doctor has been sent to jail in the UK for his role in running a dark web portal for sharing images of child sexual abuses, BBC has reported. The punishment, slapped on him on Friday last week, will see Dr Kabir Garg (33) in jail fr six years. Garg, who is from Lewisham, south-east London, has pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court to facilitating exploitation of children.

He reportedly pleaded guilty to 'one count of facilitating the exploitation of children, three counts of distributing indecent images of children, three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possession of a prohibited image of children' according to BBC.

Grag was arrested in November. Until then he was working in South London and Maudsley NHS Trust.

The court has heard that Garg was acting as a 'moderator' of the website. The role of the moderator meant that he had to deal with issues regarding everyday running of the website and also tell people how to post the images.

At the time of his arrest, the National Crime Agency (NCA) found thousands of indecent images on his computer and a memory card. BBC reports that there were 522 category A images which, according to the UK law is the most serious category.

In addition to this, numerous medical journals were found on his devices. Some of them discussed impact of child sexual abuse on the child. The NCA said that this showed Garg understood impact of his activities and it makes the matter graver still.

Garg's crimes are "especially shocking given his role as a NHS psychiatrist, treating vulnerable members of the public, and his understanding of the psychological impact of sexual abuse on children," said Bethany Raine, specialist prosecutor of the Crown Prosecution Service's Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit. She was quoted by the BBC.

"When faced with the evidence of his crimes, Garg had no choice but to plead guilty."

After Garg's jailing, the South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust said it hoped that the punishment brought a "sense of justice and closure to all those impacted by his deplorable actions".

UK's General Medical Council (GMC) has said that Garg is suspended "pending the conclusion of a full GMC investigation".

When the investigation is complete, the council hand the case over for full tribunal hearing during which it will be decided if Garg is to be struck off the list of licensed practitioners.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.