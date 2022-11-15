UK inches towards joining EU project for military movement

Defence ministers of European Union countries on Tuesday (November 15) cleared the way for the UK to join an EU project which looks to facilitate swift military movement across Europe. Britain has left the EU in 2020 after a 2016 Brexit referendum. The country has been skeptical of European military integration as it fears this may undermine North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

But non-European NATO allies the United States and Canada have also signed up to the EU's "Military Mobility" project, part of its enhanced defence cooperation (PESCO). It aims to simplify and standardise procedures for military personnel and equipment as they cross borders by road, rail, sea or air.

For many years, military experts have been complaining that red tape was hampering swift movement of troops and equipment across the continent.

"Russia's war against Ukraine has further demonstrated that being able to move troops and military equipment swiftly across Europe and beyond is essential for our security," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"After the U.S., Canada and Norway joined last year, the UK's participation is yet another proof of the importance of this project," he said.

"Ensuring fast movement and secure transport of armed forces is crucial to improve the EU and NATO's ability to respond to crises, in particular now as we provide urgent military support to Ukraine."

Britain is one of the most vocal critics of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE