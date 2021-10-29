UK government summons French ambassador over post-Brexit fishing rights dispute

The UK government has summoned the French ambassador after a British trawler was detained over a dispute regarding post-Brexit fishing rights.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss asked Catherine Colonna to explain “disappointing and disproportionate threats”.

“I have instructed Europe Minister Wendy Morton to summon the French ambassador to the UK for talks tomorrow to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands,” Truss tweeted.

The row intensified on Thursday after the British vessel Cornelis Gert Jan was ordered to divert to the port of Le Havre after authorities said it was fishing in French waters without a licence.

The French said that another British trawler had also been fined after refusing to allow police on board to carry out checks.

The post-Brexit fishing dispute between Britain and France started earlier this year after the British Channel island of Jersey’s government introduced a new licensing system requiring French boats to show fishing history in Jersey’s waters to obtain future permits.

France claims that their fishermen were issued only half of the licenses they needed to operate in British territorial waters under the terms of the Brexit agreement.

Britain instead claimed that it has granted 98 per cent of license applications from EU vessels to fish in its waters.

A British government spokesperson said in a statement that France’s threats are “disappointing and disproportionate” and if carried through, will be met with an appropriate and calibrated response.

