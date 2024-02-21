UK government bans use of mobile phones in schools across England

The UK government announced new guidelines on February 19 that mobile phones will be prohibited in all of England's schools. Rishi Sunak government will support headteachers to keep a check on use of mobile devices during the school day, especially during breaks.

In all of the nation's schools, the new policy seeks to guarantee a uniform approach. Different measures, like removing phones from the building, picking them up when they arrive, or safely keeping them throughout school hours, will be available to schools to take.

"Schools are places for children to study, and mobile phones are an undesirable distraction in the classroom," said Gillian Keegan, the UK's education secretary. We are giving educators the resources they need to enhance behavior and concentrate on instruction.

The Office of Communications (OFCOM), a media watchdog in the UK, reports that 97 per cent of kids have a cell phone by the time they are twelve. The Department for Education (DfE) emphasizes that cell phone use in class can result in disturbance, distraction and cyberbullying, all of which can eat up valuable instructional time.

The importance of giving children education and well-being top priority in the digital age was stressed by UK Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan. While there are benefits to growing up in a digital age, we must make sure our kids don't suffer as a result. The UK has implemented legislation to make it the safest place for young people online,' she said.

In response to parental concerns around mobile phone usage, the government made this decision.

According to a survey by the nonprofit organization ParentKind, 44 per cent of parents are concerned about their kids using electronics excessively. Among parents of secondary school pupils, this worry rises to 50 per cent.

The Department of Education lists effective tactics that educational institutions have used to forbid cell phone use. The provision of lockers with charging stations is one example given in the guidelines to ensure that phones are not brought into classrooms. Schools who have made this adjustment claim improvements in the general school climate and behavior of their students.

With this decision, the government has brought England into compliance with other European nations like France, Italy, and Portugal that have previously imposed restrictions on the use of mobile phones in classrooms.