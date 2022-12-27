UK government ad urges people to cut their energy consumption for 30 seconds each day

The UK government's long-awaited television ad campaign to reduce costs will now push households to lower their energy consumption by just 30 seconds each day.

The commercial, which is a part of an £18 million campaign that Liz Truss initially closed down, made its debut on Tuesday at 8:30 am on terrestrial and satellite networks including ITV, Channel 4, and Sky amid holiday programming.

The advertisement advises Britons to spend 30 seconds performing quick tasks like lowering their boiler's flow rate, shutting off their lights, drawing their curtains at night, or lowering their washing machine's temperature.

The advert states: “This is a 30-second ad – that’s not long but it’s long enough to do something that could save you money on your energy bills …

“Each one you do will be 30 seconds well spent, they all add up and could save you money.”

Earlier this month, The Guardian reported that the "It all adds up" campaign will finally begin on 17 December with digital and outdoor advertisements.

Grant Shapps, the energy minister, urged consumers to save up while battling a bothersome Elf on the Shelf in the campaign's first social media video.

Since the summer, UK ministers have been asked to start the campaign as authorities in other parts of Europe have started pressing businesses, government agencies, and individuals to reduce use due to rising energy costs and worries about a gas shortage following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the UK, the government was prepared to start a campaign in October, but Truss, who opposes "nanny state" interference, halted the action.

In light of concerns that initiatives to reduce energy costs will put lives in danger this winter, ministers have taken care not to push for anything that might threaten public health.

After a string of recent house fires, fire officials warned homeowners this week to use caution when using candles, wood burners, and electric heaters to save energy costs this Christmas. Many homes have already taken significant steps to reduce their expenses, according to critics, and the campaign was introduced too late to make a significant difference this winter.

The business and energy minister Lord Callanan said: “The government’s ‘It All Adds Up’ energy-saving campaign is already getting important information out to millions of households across the country, showing them simple, low and no-cost tips to cut their energy use and bills this winter.

“Simple steps can make a big difference to cutting bills, while keeping homes warm and safe, and by launching this new TV advert, even more people will be aware and the savings will keep adding up for UK households.”