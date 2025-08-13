/UK gives instruction to asylum seekers: no rape, no harassment, no ‘kissing sounds’ | Gravitas

'Civilising the native' was a common narrative peddled by colonial powers. However, it seems the colonial hangover still persists.

UK is now handing out booklets to asylum seekers, preaching appropriate behaviour.

To begin with, the nine-page document tells asylum seekers that women do not need permission from a male relative to work, study, travel, earn their money, and choose their life partner.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In an inherent assumption about their mindset, the booklet also tells them not to commit domestic abuse and rape, citing the drastic consequences involved.

This is not all.

The UK home office instructs asylum seekers to not make kissing noises, sexual comments or rude gestures at someone irrespective of whether they are in public spaces, with friends or alone.

On its part though, the UK home office stressed that asylum seekers need to be apprised of local laws, which may differ from those in their home countries, so that they stay out of trouble.

Justifiying the booklet, UK PM Andy Burnham told the media, “We have a very clear principle. If you break UK law, you will be removed from the country.”

This also comes in the wake of sexual offence convictions of foreign nationals in UK increasing by 62% from 2021 to 2024.

As per available data, the rate of increase in this four-year period was higher among foreigners than British nationals.

The UK's government move did not sit well with the opposition though.

For instance, Green Party's Jenny Jones told Sky News, "This is a dangerous and unnecessary move by the home office, which feeds into right-wing tropes, and fuels misinformation around migrants and people seeking asylum.”

On the other hand, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage hit out at the UK home office for spending so much money on these booklets instead of not allowing entry of illegal immigrants.

Why has this become a big talking point though?

With close to 93,000 people applying for asylum in UK from April 2025 to March 2026, illegal immigration has become subject of a political debate.

While UK has every right to expect residents to follow its rules, a key question arises.

Is it right to stereotype people from certain countries?