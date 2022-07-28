UK gas major Shell reports a bountiful Q2 as profit margins increase

It's the day of UK gas and oil giants having enormous paydays. Reportedly, British energy giant Shell and its Q2 adjusted net income rose $2.34 billion to $11.47 billion, up from $9.13 billion reported in the first three months of the year.

The analysts had expected Shell to reach the $11.22 billion mark but the company exceeded expectations as sky-high energy prices and historic inflation, caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine continue to hit European customers hard.

The massive earnings in the first six months of the year have allowed Shell to repurchase stocks worth $8.5 billion. The company is now planning to buy another $6 billion worth of shares in the next three-months period.

Moreover, Shell is expected to pay a dividend of $0.25 per share for the second quarter which will be worth $1.8bn to its shareholders.

Shell's numbers come on the same day as another British energy giant Centrica's. As reported by WION, Centrica has noted operating profits of $1.5 million in the first six months of the year, up $283 million from a year ago.

While Centrica and Shell post their billion-dollar profit numbers, sky-high energy prices and historic inflation rates have caused financial woes to ordinary Britishers. Experts are of the view that Britain is in for a tough winter where average household energy bills could rise to as much as $5,000.

The war between Ukraine and Russia has hit Europe the hardest. Up until last year, Russia supplied the European Union, which the UK was part of once, with 40 per cent of its gas needs. However, that figure has dropped drastically this year as Russia continues to use its position of leverage to hurt Europe for supporting Ukraine.

