UK extends self-isolation period as Europe reels under heatwave amid pandemic

As France said there was no "second wave" in the country, Britain on Thursday extended the period of coronavirus self-isolation from seven to 10 days.

Britain had earlier introduced a 14-day quarantine period for anyone returning from Spain. A heatwave in Europe made wearing masks even more difficult as the continent continues to reel under the epidemic as Spain's meteorological agency said hot air was coming from Africa.

In Rome, the temperature soared to 38 degree centigrade as Switzerland issued an alert to stay hydrated. Residents in Madrid experienced the heatwave as well amid the pandemic.

Amid the rising number of cases, British PM Boris Johnson said: "It is absolutely vital as a country that we continue to keep our focus and our discipline, and that we don't delude ourselves that somehow we are out of the woods or that that is all over, because it isn't all over," amid reports of growing coronavirus infections in Europe.

The virus cases have soared in Britain as well with 763 new cases reported. The UK has been the worst affected country in the European zone recording nearly 45,000 deaths.

According to UK's Office for National Statistics, England had "the longest continuous period of excess mortality of any country" in the first half of this year.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization(WHO) said that young people letting down to enjoy the summer holidays were driving up cases in some countries referring to Europe even as Spanish region of Catalonia warned young people to stop partying to help halt the surge.