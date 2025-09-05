Angela Rayner quits as deputy PM and Labour deputy leader after ethics probe finds stamp duty breach, dealing major blow to Keir Starmer’s authority
Angela Rayner has stepped down as the Deputy Prime Minister after the prime minister’s ethics adviser concluded she had breached the ministerial code by underpaying stamp duty on her £800,000 seaside flat. The ruling by Sir Laurie Magnus has delivered a major setback to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. While Magnus acknowledged that Rayner had served “with integrity and exemplary dedication,” he determined that her handling of the property purchase failed to meet the standards required of ministers.
Rayner’s resignation removes one of the most visible figures in Starmer’s cabinet. She has relinquished her posts as deputy prime minister, housing secretary, and deputy Labour leader — a dramatic departure that leaves the government without one of its most authentic working-class voices at a time when Labour is trailing Reform UK in the polls. Downing Street confirmed that a reshuffle will now follow, though Chancellor Rachel Reeves will remain in her position.
In a resignation letter, Rayner said she “deeply regrets” not seeking specialist tax advice when purchasing her flat in Hove. She acknowledged the heavy strain on her family from sustained media scrutiny, writing that while her journey from “a teenage mum from a council estate in Stockport” to high office had been “the honour of my life,” the toll had become untenable.
Rayner referred herself to the ethics watchdog after it emerged she would be required to pay additional stamp duty, potentially as much as £40,000, for wrongly claiming the property as her only home. At the time of the purchase, she was spending much of her time at the family house in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, though she had placed her stake in that property into a trust created to provide for her disabled son. The revelations have fuelled accusations of hypocrisy, particularly as Labour is expected to tighten taxes on property owners in the upcoming autumn budget.
Angela Rayner’s political journey is one of the most striking in modern British politics. Born in Stockport and leaving school at 16 while pregnant, she trained as a care worker before becoming a trade union representative. Her rapid rise in politics saw her elected as MP for Ashton-under-Lyne in 2015. Known for her plain-spoken style and strong working-class identity, Rayner has often been seen as a bridge between Labour and its traditional voter base. She has been a vocal advocate for social housing, workers’ rights, and education reform, and her life story has made her a powerful symbol of aspiration within the party. Her departure is a significant loss for Labour, not only because of her senior posts but because of the authenticity she brought to the frontbench — authenticity the party is struggling to project at a time of political fragility.