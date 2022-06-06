UK defence ministry says recent attack on Kyiv likely attempt to disrupt western arms

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Britain's Ministry of Defence claimed that the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Sunday (June 5) could have been an attempt to disrupt the supplies of Western arms and military equipment to Ukraine. For the first time in more than a month, Russia struck Ukraine's capital with missiles.

In the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war, the European allies supplied weapons to Kyiv such as drones, Howitzer heavy artillery, anti-aircraft Stinger and anti-tank Javelin missiles.

The supplies have angered Russia and despite the constant warnings by Moscow, the Ukrainian deputy defence minister Ganna Malyar on Sunday (June 5) said that the war-torn nation needs continued military support from Western countries until it defeated Russian forces.

"We have already entered into a protracted war and we will need constant support. The West must understand that its help cannot be a one-time thing, but something that continues until our victory," Malyar said as quoted by the news agency AFP.

Meanwhile, the report released by the UK Ministry of Defence suggested that Russia has apparently targeted the Western military equipment provided to the frontline Ukrainian units.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 6 June 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/7sDt8fXMK3



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/BwzT24DRlM — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 6, 2022 ×

The report read: "In the early hours of 5 June, Russian Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles struck rail infrastructure in Kyiv, likely in an attempt disrupt the supply of western military equipment to frontline Ukrainian units."

"In the Donbas, heavy fighting continues in the contested town of Sievierodonetsk and Russian forces continue to push towards Sloviansk as part of their attempted encirclement of Ukrainian forces," the report added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.