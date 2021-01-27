UK Covid vaccine site partly evacuated over suspect package

A plant in Wales that produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has been partially evacuated after a suspicious package was received.

Global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Wockhardt, which plays a role in Covid-19 vaccines production, said its site there had been "partially" evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.

"Wockhardt UK in Wrexham this morning received a suspicious package to site. All relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged," the company said, referring to its facility in Wales.

"Upon expert advice we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation. The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance."

Wockhardt UK provides fill-and-finish capacity for AstraZeneca's UK supply chain, which is the final manufacturing step of putting vaccines into vials or syringes and packaging them.

"We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on the Wrexham Industrial Estate," North Wales Police said in a statement.

"The roads are currently closed and we would ask the public to avoid the area until further notice."

(with inputs)