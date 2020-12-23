UK coronavirus update: More than 30 thousand new cases

As the United Kingdom grappled with the spread of new variant of coronvirus, the official records showed that 36,804 new Covid-19 cases were detected on December 22. It is not yet fully clear as to how many of these were caused by the new variant of coronavirus. 222,199 new coronavirus cases have been detected in the UK in last 7 days.

691 deaths were recorded on December 22. These were among the patients who were found positive in 28 days before that. 3,400 people have lost lives in 7 days leading to December 22.

According to UK scientists, the new coronavirus variant named 'VUI 202012/01' includes mutation in the 'spike' protein that may be the cause of easy spread of the virus among people.

As of 13 December, 1108 cases were caused by the new coronavirus according to Public Health England (PHE).

There is no concrete indication that the new coronavirus targets children as well. However, concerns are being raised.

The UK has found itself in a tough situation just as it becomes due to leave common European market in just about a week. Travel and transport restrictions from UK to other countries, notably those in the European Union (EU) are bound to make the effects of fresh trade barriers for EU-UK trade worse.