UK Coronavirus: Avoid considering this a 'party weekend', police union tells public

UK Police Federation has urged the public not to treat this weekend as a 'party weekend' ahead of coronavirus restrictions coming into force from Monday. John Apter, National Chair of Police Federation of England and Wales issued a statement to this effect.

“There is a real risk some members of the public will take advantage of the current situation and treat this weekend as a party weekend ahead of the tighter restrictions being introduced on Monday," he said.

He further said that it will be "incredibly irresponsible" if people did not take precautions and police, the ambulance service and National Health Service would be affected.

He had stern message for those flouting rules.

“We are in the grip of a deadly pandemic and we have seen cases increasing over recent weeks. Policing is under pressure like never before, but my colleagues will give enforcement notices if they feel it’s appropriate, and we make no apology for doing so,” he said.

The new rules that will come in effect in England stipulate that an assembly of six or more people indoors and outdoors should be avoided.