UK: Conservative MP Jeremy Hunt reveals he had cancer but now has recovered

Jeremy Hunt, the former health secretary of the United Kingdom, revealed that he had cancer but now he has recovered, UK media outlets reported. He said that "every member of his family" has had the disease and noted that he had "a minor one".

Hunt revealed tha news as he prepares to take part in the Race for Life charity run. The 55-year-old is set to take part in a 5km race to raise money for cancer charities. During the run, he will be joined by cancer survivor Rod Pluthero, 73. A Tory MP Angela Richardson, 47, will also join him.

The Conservative MP for South West Surrey, as quoted by The Guardian, said: "I have had a minor one myself which has fortunately been resolved. So it's touched my family very dramatically and I know it has touched many many families."

Hunt added that his work on the select committee has shown him that there are a lot of things that can be done to improve the cancer survival rates. "They are getting better but the more we can do to raise money and raise awareness, the more lives we'll save," he added.

Richardson said as quoted by the website said, "There will be few of us who have been untouched by cancer – with one in two people now developing it at some stage of our lives, research into successful treatments and prevention of the disease is an overwhelming health priority."

Richardson, who represents the Guildford constituency, further added that it's his "pleasure" to be able to join Hunt at the Race for Life. Richardson also hailed themselves for taking forward the campaign together to allow the best "possible outcomes" for cancer patients in the future.