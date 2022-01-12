UK: Cases of non-Covid virus causing breathing problems in children on rise

As UK is still battling the coronavirus pandemic with rise in Omicron cases, parents are being warned to watch out for signs of infection by a non-Covid virus that is causing breathing problems in children. The cases of infection from this non-Covid virus are on the rise.

British Lung Foundation (BLF) said that Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is staging a comeback. In the winter of last year, Covid lockdown meant that there were fewer infections.

“In the last few weeks, we have noticed a surge in calls from parents who are worried about their child’s breathing,” said Caroline Fredericks, a nurse supporting BLF helpline. She was quoted by The Guardian. She added that most of the parents who had called on the helpline did not know about RSV.

The foundation has seen 400 per cent rise in calls in last three months as compared to the same period the year before.

RSV is an infection common in babies and children. It normally causes cough and cold but in some cases it may further develop into Bronchiolitis. It is an inflammatory infection of lower airways of the lungs. Bronchiolitis may cause difficulty in breathing.

Bronchiolitis has early symptoms similar to those of common cold but in a few days, this may lead to high fever, dry cough, difficulty feeding and wheezes.