UK, Canada impose sanctions on Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

UK and Canada have slapped sanctions on Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, his son and senior figures in the regime for a string of human rights violations.

"The travel ban and asset freeze on a total of eight individuals sent a clear message to Lukashenko's violent and fraudulent regime that we don't accept the results of this rigged election," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

He added, "We will hold those responsible for the thuggery deployed against the Belarussian people to account and we will stand up for our values of democracy and human rights."