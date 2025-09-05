/UK cabinet reshuffle: Who is in PM Starmer’s new team after Rayner’s exit? Check full list here

Following Angela Rayner’s resignation as the deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom and housing secretary, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reshuffled his cabinet on Friday (Sep 5). Rayner’s exit came after she admitted not paying enough stamp duty on the purchase of a new home. Here are the figures in Starmer’s new cabinet:

David Lammy

Former Foreign Secretary David Lammy, a close aide of Starmer, has now been appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary of the UK. In the past, he has shown his diplomatic influence in his handling of US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Yvette Cooper

Yvette Cooper, who was the Home Secretary before the cabinet reshuffle, has now been appointed as the Foreign Secretary.

Shabana Mahmood

Former Justice Secretary and Labour MP Shabana Mahmood has been appointed as the new Home Secretary. Her appointment marks the first time three great offices of state after the PM have been held by women.

Pat McFadden

Often seen as Starmer’s “number two”, former chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and intergovernmental minister Pat McFadden has been appointed as Pensions Secretary. He will also take over the newly formed “super ministry”.

Darren Jones

A close ally of Starmer, Darren Jones, has been made the chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster. He will also retain his new role as chief secretary to the prime minister.

Steve Reed

Steve Reed has been promoted from environment secretary, during which he consistently defended the government lifting inheritance tax relief on farmers, to housing secretary.

Jonathan Reynolds

The former business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds has been appointed as the new chief whip.

Peter Kyle

Peter Kyle has been promoted to the business and trade secretary from his earlier position as the science secretary.

Emma Reynolds

Emma Reynolds will be taking on as environment secretary. She earlier served as the economic secretary to the Treasury.

Liz Kendall

Liz Kendall, who was the work and pensions secretary, will take the role of science, innovation and technology secretary.

Douglas Alexander - trade policy minister to Scotland secretary

From trade policy minister, Douglas Alexander has been promoted to Scotland secretary in the new cabinet.

Alan Campbell

Former chief whip Alan Campbell has been appointed as the Lord President of the Council and leader of the House of Commons.