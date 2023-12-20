UK begins testing of hormone-free male birth control pill with 16 participants

Researchers in the United Kingdom have initiated the first-ever clinical trial for a non-hormonal male birth control pill, marking a significant step toward achieving equitable responsibility for contraception between genders.

Quotient Sciences, a Nottingham-based drug development company, has commenced the phase I trial for its groundbreaking male contraceptive, YCT-529, involving 16 British men.

Diverging from traditional hormonal methods, YCT-529 operates without hormones and inhibits sperm production by blocking access to vitamin A. Historical studies spanning over 90 years have revealed that depriving mice, rats, and monkeys of vitamin A can induce infertility, forming the basis for this pioneering approach.

Shifting the burden of responsibility

The goal of this novel pill is to empower men in preventing unintended pregnancies, challenging the historical burden placed solely on women for contraception.

Currently, male contraceptive options are limited to withdrawal, condoms, and vasectomy, while women have a broader array of choices such as the pill, coil, contraceptive injection, and female condoms or diaphragms.

Pre-clinical studies conducted by YourChoice Therapeutics, the San Francisco-based manufacturer of YCT-529, report impressive effectiveness. The pill is claimed to be 99 per cent effective and 100 per cent reversible, with no discernible side effects. The method involves blocking a specific protein, diverging from the conventional hormonal approach, with the aim of making contraception more appealing and shared between partners.

Also watch | Do not use these methods for avoiding pregnancy Gunda Georg, regents professor at the University of Minnesota's College of Pharmacy and the developer of YCT-529, who spoke to Forbes, stressed on the significance of introducing a male contraceptive after more than 60 years since the innovation of the female birth control pill. The hormone-free approach aligns with ethical considerations, addressing the side effects women have endured from hormonal contraception over decades.

The clinical trial for YCT-529 is expected to conclude in June 2024, according to Forbes. This groundbreaking endeavor holds promise for reshaping societal norms surrounding contraceptive responsibilities and providing couples with a broader range of choices for family planning.