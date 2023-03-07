UK: At -15C, Britons expected to brace coldest night of 2023

In the United Kingdom, spring is yet to arrive as the winter continues its cod onslaught on British lives and lifelines. On Tuesday, snow fell across much of the UK as weather forecasters predicted temperatures plunging as low as -15C in some parts.

On Tuesday morning, people woke up to snow across Scotland, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, Yorkshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been put into place for London, the Thames Valley, East Anglia, parts of the Midlands and south Wales until 10am on Tuesday.

The Met Office said that the temperature could dip to the lowest of 2023 so far in parts of Scotland with fresh snow cover.

UK temperature plunge: Arctic air making cold waves

The Arctic air is sweeping across the United Kingdom as the temperatures continue to plunge. It is expected to go below -10.4C, recorded earlier this year in January at Drumnadrochit near Inverness in the Highlands.

UK temperature drop: Schools forced closed, transport disrupted

The snowfall forced schools to close across Scotland. Bus services and road travel were also severely disrupted across Scotland.

The Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge said: "Temperatures will be much, much colder than we would expect at this time of year. The pattern will set in for some time. We have got this feed of cold air coming in from a much higher latitude."

